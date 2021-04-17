1 Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a teenager was issued citations after causing a crash that left a woman injured.

The crash happened at the intersection of Tiffin Avenue and North Blanchard Street at 8:53 Friday night.

The Findlay Police Department says Logan P. Owens, 19, of Findlay, was eastbound on Tiffin Avenue when he went to turn left onto North Blanchard.

Police say Logan turned in front of a car being driven by Chloe I. Hardy, 20, of Pandora that was westbound on Tiffin Avenue and the cars collided.

Chloe sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Both cars had disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Police say Logan was issued citations for failure to yield, not using a turn signal and distracted driving.