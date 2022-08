The Ohio Lottery says a $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Findlay.

The ticket for the Tuesday night drawing was sold at the Eastside Party Mart in the Shell gas station at 2451 Tiffin Avenue.

The ticket matches five numbers, only missing the jackpot by not having the correct Mega Ball.

The numbers are 3, 5, 47, 67 and the Mega Ball is 7.

The Ohio Lottery posted to its social media on Wednesday asking “is it yours?”