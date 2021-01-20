100-Year-Old Hancock County Woman Receives Vaccine

Hancock Public Health’s vaccine clinic for residents 80 years of age and older got underway this week.

On the first day of the clinic on Tuesday, Hancock Public Health says it was graced with the presence of Lois Poling, a 100-year-old Hancock County resident.

Clinics will run throughout the week and are by appointment only.

People 65 and older who would like to register for Phase 1B should go to hancockph.com and fill out the registration link.

As they receive more vaccine staff will call people who have registered to set up an appointment to receive their shot.

People are being asked to remain patient as vaccines are still in limited supply.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=920413402102418