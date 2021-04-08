2 Arrested After Drug Task Force Raids Fostoria Residence

The Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit along with additional officers from other entities executed a drug-related search warrant at a residence on Buckley Street on Thursday.

The task force says suspected methamphetamine, criminal tools, cash and other items indicative of drug trafficking was found in the residence.

Authorities say Anthony N. Nix and Crystal N.E. Dayton were arrested.

Nix was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and possession of criminal tools.

Dayton was arrrested on an active warrant for absconding parole supervision.

Seneca County Sheriff Fred Stevens says he’s pleased to see that the hard work of the task force once again produced stellar results.

“I will continue to say it until the dealers hear me loud and clear, we will not let you ruin our county with the poison you are trying to peddle to our citizens.”

Anyone who wishes to report suspicious activity can call the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit crime hotline at 419-443-0463.