2 Arrested After Drug Task Force Searches Findlay Residence

Two people are facing drug charges after a task force searched their Findlay residence.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at an apartment on Center Street on Thursday morning.

Investigators say a search of the residence revealed methamphetamine, suspected Fentanyl mix and an unknown powder.

Several pieces of drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The task force says both Ira B. Mason, 35, and Micki F. Delarosa, 36, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, a 3rd-degree felony.

Additional charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.