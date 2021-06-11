2 Arrested After Putnam County Pursuit

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit.

The sheriff’s office says the Ottawa Police Department attempted to stop a car being driven by Michael Jeffrey Moore, 29, of Mount Victory, at around 11:45 Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office says Moore failed to comply and led officers on a pursuit that traveled into Hancock County and back into Putnam County before finally ending behind Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools.

The sheriff’s office says Moore, and a passenger, Erin Lee Sue Douglas, 30, of Kenton, fled the vehicle and entered a nearby wooded area.

Douglas was apprehended by a K9 unit and Moore was also taken into custody.

Charges are pending against Moore and Douglas.

Two passengers were released without charges.

Assisting agencies in the pursuit included the Pandora Police Department, Columbus Grove Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pandora EMS, Putnam County EMS and Impressive Towing.