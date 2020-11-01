2 Arrested After Short Pursuit In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says it took two people into custody after a short vehicle pursuit.

It happened at 4:48 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart on Trenton Avenue.

Police say they learned that two suspects who had multiple felony warrants were in the parking lot.

Police spotted the suspect’s vehicle and say it led officers on a short pursuit around the store.

Police say the driver, Lewis Wynkoop II, fled on foot and was apprehended after a short foot chase.

The passenger, identified by police as a Chad Hughes, was also arrested for his warrants.

Police say additional charges are pending.