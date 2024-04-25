2 Arrested In Drug Trafficking Investigation In Findlay

(From the Hancock County METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit)

On 4/24/2024 at 2221 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a narcotic search warrant at 1121 Putnam St., Findlay, Ohio. This was the result of an investigation into drug trafficking from this address.

The search of the home yielded 87 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, numerous items indicative of drug trafficking, some illegal Marijuana/THC products and several items of drug paraphernalia. A small amount of cash was also seized.

As a result of the search the following people were arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:

Kendra R. Dysert (age 37) Benjamin H. Wilson (age 31)

1121 Putnam St.

Findlay, Ohio

Charge: Possession of Schedule II Charge:

(Methamphetamine) – Felony 2

Additional charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.

The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

METRICH Crime Tip Hotline: 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or download the METRICH enforcement unit mobile app to “Submit a Tip.”