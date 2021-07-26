2 Arrested In Findlay At Conclusion Of High Speed Chase

A high speed chase went from Interstate 75 to the streets of Findlay before finally coming to an end when the car stopped and one of the suspects fled on foot.

The chase on Monday afternoon went from I-75 southbound to State Route 12, which is West Main Cross, and into downtown.

After going down some neighborhood streets, the chase got on South Main Street where the suspect’s vehicle clipped a car near Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The suspect’s car got a flat tire and hit two sign posts on Highland Drive, just south of the hospital, and came to a stop.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver, Lonnie R. Barnes, was taken into custody at the scene.

The passenger, Lamonte D. Lester, was taken into custody by Findlay police officers in the area of Hobart Avenue after a short foot pursuit.

The Highway Patrol says a large amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

Barnes and Lester were jailed on charges of felony drug possession and felony fleeing.