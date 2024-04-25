2 Arrested In Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation

(From the Fostoria Police Department)

The Fostoria Police Department conducted two separate ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) investigations, which led to the arrests of a pair of subjects from out of the area, Brandon Robbins 29 YOA of Akron, Ohio, and Donald Beatty 32 YOA, of Toledo, Ohio.

Mr. Betty was arrested on 04/06/2024 and charged with Importuning, ORC 2907.07. His bond was set at $50,000. He is currently being incarcerated in the Seneca County Jail.

Mr. Robbins was arrested on 04/16/2024 and charged with Disseminating Harmful Matter to a Juvenile ORC 2907.31. He could also be facing possible charges of Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Importuning, and Pandering. His bond was set at $50,000. He is also being held at the Seneca County Jail.

The investigations were led by Fostoria Detective Kyle Reinbolt, assisted by Detective Brooks Hall and Fostoria Patrol Officers, who executed both arrests without further incident.

“We (the Fostoria Police Department) have been able to get some of our manpower issues resolved or at least addressed, which is helping to begin the expansion of our detectives’ division, reducing the amount of case work our road units have been handling. In turn, this will lead to more officers out patrolling and addressing traffic issues, while our detectives’ bureau can take a more proactive approach in conducting some of their investigations.”

– Fostoria Police Chief, Gabe Wedge