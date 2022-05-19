2 Findlay Students Get Perfect Score On ACT

Two Findlay High School students have achieved a perfect score on the ACT.

The school says Ethan Zheng, a senior, and Dominic Gonzalez, a junior, both earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

High School Principal Ryan Imke congratulates the two students and says Findlay High School has a long history of student success on the ACT.

Fewer than half of 1-percent of students who take the ACT achieve the top score.

“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” siad ACT CEO Janet Godwin.

“A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”