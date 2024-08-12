2 Found Dead Of Gunshot Wounds In Seneca County

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

On Sunday, August 11th, 2024, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of two unresponsive subjects found lying in the back yard at 6425 E. Twp. Road 106, Republic, Seneca County, Ohio. Deputies and emergency EMS personnel arrived at the scene and discovered a female and a male lying in their back yard deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The Seneca County Coroner’s Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Crime Scene Unit and Detectives from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office were requested to the scene.

Erik L. Werling, 52 YOA, and Dawn C. Werling, 53 YOA, both of Republic, Ohio were pronounced dead at the scene by the Seneca County Coroner’s Office and will be transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for autopsies.

The scene preliminarily appeared that one of the deceased sustained a gunshot wound and the other subject appeared to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but additional investigation will be needed to conclusively rule on the investigation.

“The investigation is considered a “questionable death” investigation and will be considered an ongoing investigation. Our Detectives, along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Crime Scene Unit are working diligently to track down all facts and circumstances involving the incident.” Sheriff Stevens said.