2 Injured In Crash Just Outside Findlay

Two people were injured in a two-car crash at an intersection just northwest of Findlay.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hancock County Road 140 and Liberty Township Road 95 at around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Dinesh Muramreddy, 22, of Findlay, was driving a Ford Fusion eastbound on Township Road 95 and failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road 140.

His car collided with a Chevy Cruze that was northbound on County Road 140 and being driven by Jonathan Patterson, 19, of North Baltimore.

The impact of the crash sent the Cruze into the field on the northeast corner of the intersection and the Fusion came to rest along the side of County Road 140.

Both Muramreddy and Patterson were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for their injuries.

Investigators say impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in the crash.