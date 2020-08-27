2 Injured In Findlay Crash

Two people were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital after a crash in Findlay.

The crash happened at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Clinton Court and Martin Luther King Parkway.

The Findlay Police Department says Jaame Courtney, 25, of Findlay, was westbound on Clinton Court in a Cadillac STS and pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata that was southbound on Martin Luther King Parkway.

A passenger in Courtney’s car, Brittany Smith, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, Priscilla Drake, 22, of Findlay, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for minor injuries.

The police department says Courtney was issued a citation for failure to yield.