2 Injured In Findlay Crash

Two people were injured in a crash at South Main Street and Lima Street in Findlay at around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

The Findlay Police Department says Ivorie Garnes, 21, of Findlay, was driving a Hyundai Sonata northbound on South Main Street and was stopped for traffic, waiting to turn westbound onto West Lima Street.

Police say Garnes failed to yield the right of way when turning left and was struck by a Ford Explorer that was southbound on South Main Street.

Garnes, and the driver of the Explorer, Megan Burke, 30, of Tiffin, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say Garnes was issued a citation.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.