2 Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says a driver ran a red light, causing a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened a little before 2 p.m. Monday on West Trenton Avenue at the northbound Interstate 75 exit ramp.

Police say Antonio B. Hudson, of Findlay, was driving eastbound on West Trenton Avenue over the Interstate 75 overpass and disobeyed a red light and struck a car driven by Bernice Shepard, of Findlay, who was turning westbound onto West Trenton from the northbound exit ramp.

Shepard and a passenger were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Police issued Hudson a citation for running the red light and for driving without a license.