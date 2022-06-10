2 Injured In Findlay Crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Findlay.

The crash happened at East Melrose Avenue and Romick Parkway on Friday afternoon.

The police department says Linda Weaver, 84, of Findlay, was driving an SUV north on Romick Parkway and failed to stop at the stop sign at Melrose Avenue.

Her SUV then collided with an SUV that was westbound on East Melrose that was being driven by Charity Bracy, 47, of Benton Ridge.

Police say Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS for chest pains and Bracy was transported for neck and back pain.

Weaver was issued a citation for running the stop sign.