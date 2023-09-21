2 Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says two people were injured in a crash that occurred when one of the drivers failed to yield while making a turn.

The crash happened a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Tiffin Avenue and Woodworth Drive.

Police say Richelle Reynolds, 34, of Findlay, was westbound on Tiffin Avenue and turned left onto Woodworth Drive when her car collided with a car that was eastbound on Tiffin Avenue being driven by 84-year-old Janet Fahl, of Findlay.

Both drivers were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Police said Janet sustained serious injuries and Richelle minor injuries.

Richelle was cited for failure to yield and expired registration.