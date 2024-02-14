2 Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash.

It happened at 7:33 Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of North Blanchard Street.

Police say Ralph Lazenby, 82, of Findlay, was driving a GMC Acadia northbound on North Blanchard Street and attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway and turned in front of a southbound Kia Soul being driven by April Snyder, 39, of Findlay.

The vehicles collided and each had to be towed from the scene.

Police say Lazenby was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for a chest injury and Snyder for a neck and back injury.

Police say Lazenby was issued a citation for failing to yield while making a turn.