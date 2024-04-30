2 Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash.

It happened at the intersection of Tiffin Avenue and County Road 236 at around 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Kenneth Cohen, 80, of Findlay, was stopped at a four-way red blinking light northbound on County Road 236 at Tiffin Avenue.

The traffic light changed from blinking red to working normally.

Kenneth entered the intersection after stopping at the red light and was struck by Margaret Coppola, 62, of Findlay, who was traveling westbound on Tiffin Avenue.

Police say Margaret was found to have a working green traffic light.

Police say Kenneth suffered a possible neck injury and Margaret a possible leg injury.

Police said no citations had been issued.