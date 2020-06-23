2 Injured In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash just outside Findlay.

The sheriff’s office says Katelyn Taber, 18, of Findlay, was driving southeast on State Route 37 at around 10:15 Monday night when she went off the road west of County Road 180.

Her car struck two mailboxes and a tree before coming to rest.

Taber and a passenger were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for their injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.