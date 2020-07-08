2 Injured In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash south of McComb.

It happened at State Route 186 and County Road 97 at around 3:37 Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says Jesse Weightman, 23, of Leipsic, was driving westbound on County Road 97 when he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with State Route 186.

The sheriff’s office says Weightman then entered the intersection and failed to yield to a vehicle that was northbound on State Route 186 and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was Perry Emmitt, 53, of Deshler.

The sheriff’s office says a passenger in Emmitt’s vehicle, Pallas Emmitt, 56, of Deshler, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Weightman was also injured and taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The sheriff’s office issued Weightman a citation for failure to yield.