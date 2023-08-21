2 Injured In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured in a crash that occurred when one of the drivers ran a red light.

The crash happened at County Road 140 and US 224, just west of Findlay, at around 2 o’clock Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Alexandria Withrow, 17, of Benton Ridge, was driving south on County Road 140 and failed to stop at the light at US 224 and crashed into a vehicle that was westbound on US 224 being driven by 32-year-old Ashley Hohenbrink of Columbus Grove.

Ashley was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for her injuries.

Alexandria sustained injuries as well but was not transported, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alexandria was issued a citation for running the red light.