2 Injured In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in the southwestern portion of the county.

At 8:25 Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office responded to an injury crash on County Road 16 near County Road 78 in Union Township.

The sheriff’s office says a car driven by Doril Dorsainvil, 23, of Lima, was northbound on County Road 16 when it went off the right side of the road and rolled three times into a field.

The driver, and a passenger, Doudly Laguerre, 20, of Lima, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Both were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain control and operating a vehicle without a driver license.