2 Injured In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash west of Findlay.

The crash happened on State Route 186 near Township Road 93 on Tuesday morning around 6:30.

The sheriff’s office said John P. Nazaire, 31, of Lake Park, Florida, was driving south on State Route 186 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence.

Nazaire and a passenger were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Nazaire was cited for driving without a license and failure to maintain control.