2 Injured In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was severely injured in a crash west of Findlay.

The sheriff’s office said Luann Muzy, 57, of Findlay, was eastbound on US 224 near Litzenberg Memorial Woods at approximately 6:54 Monday morning when she tried to pass two vehicles and struck an oncoming vehicle being driven by Syed Murtuza, 34, of Findlay.

Both Muzy and Murtuza were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said Muzy is suspected to have sustained severe injuries in the crash and was transferred to a hospital in Toledo.

The crash remains under investigation.