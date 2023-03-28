2 Injured In Head-On Crash In Hancock County

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in northeast Hancock County.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday on State Route 613 near Township road 243 in Washington Township.

The sheriff’s office said Bradyn Carnahan, 22, of Tiffin, was driving east on State Route 613 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and struck a vehicle head-on that was being driven by Caleb Coburn, 26, of Fostoria.

Both Carnahan and Coburn were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for their injuries.

A third vehicle got caught up in the crash while trying to avoid it and steered into a ditch.

That driver was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said Carnahan was issued a driving in marked lanes citation.