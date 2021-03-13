2 Injured In Motorcycle/Bicycle Crash In Findlay
Two people were injured when a motorcycle and bicycle collided on North Main Street in Findlay.
The crash happened at around 4:15 Friday afternoon near the intersection of North Main Street and Southcliff Drive.
The Findlay Police Department says a juvenile was riding a bicycle on North Main Street along the east side of the road and attempted to cross the road from a private drive.
The police department says Joseph Judy, 36, of Lima, was driving north on North Main Street on a Suzuki motorcycle and struck the juvenile in the middle of the road.
Both Joseph and the juvenile were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
The juvenile was issued a citation for failure to yield.