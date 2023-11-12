2 Injured In Rear-End Crash In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says two people were injured in a rear-end crash on Tiffin Avenue.

The crash happened around 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of Tiffin Avenue.

Police say Jessica Carver, 41, of Cygnet, crashed at a high rate of speed into the back of an SUV that was stationary in traffic waiting to continue westbound on Tiffin Avenue.

Police say Carver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, while a passenger in the vehicle that was struck, Elaine Bettenhausen, 64, of Fostoria, was also injured and taken to a hospital.

Police said Carver was issued citations for assured cleared distance and driving with an expired license.