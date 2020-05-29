2 Injured In Rear-End Crash On Wet Findlay Road

The Findlay Police Department says two people were injured when a pickup truck slid into a car on a wet road.

The crash happened at 1:54 p.m. Friday at 1125 Tiffin Avenue.

Police say Frederick Borkosky, 74, of Arlington, was traveling eastbound when the car ahead of him went to turn into Taco Bell.

Borkosky attempted to stop, but due to the wet roads, his truck slid and crashed into the rear of the car.

Borkosky’s truck sustained little damage but the car was heavily damaged.

The driver of the car, Murtie Ferrell, 26, of Findlay, and a passenger, Thomas Brickner, 33, of Findlay, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Borkosky was cited for an assured clear distance ahead violation while Ferrell was cited for driving under suspension.