2 Killed In Crash At Intersection On State Route 15

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on November 22, 2024, at approximately 5:25 P.M. The crash occurred on State Route 15 at the intersection of Township Road 190 in Amanda Township, Hancock County.

Brian K. Post, age 54, of Findlay, Ohio was operating a 2025 Honda Odyssey northbound on Township Road 190 at State Route 15. Mahamed A. Kadir, age 29, of New Brighton, Minnesota was operating a 2018 Ford F-150 eastbound on State Route 15. Mr. Post was traveling through the intersection and was struck by Mr. Kadir. Sonja R. Dodds-Post, age 60, of Findlay, Ohio was seated in the front passenger seat of the Honda Odyssey.

Mr. Post was pronounced deceased on scene and transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Mrs. Dodds-Post was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by HANCO EMS were she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. Mr. Kadir was treated on scene by HANCO EMS with minor injuries. All occupants were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash. State Route 15 in the area of the crash was closed for approximately two hours and thirty minutes, but is now open.

The Patrol was assisted on scene by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Vanlue Fire Department, HANCO EMS, Life Flight, and B. G. Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

(WFIN) – Transportation officials have been building overpasses and closing intersections along State Route 15 due to safety concerns and recently began work to permanently close County Road 8 at State Route 15. Read more about that by clicking here.