2 Killed In Wyandot County Crash

Two people were killed in a crash a little north of Upper Sandusky.

The crash happened on Thursday at 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway 107 and County Highway 42.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation found that Gage Layton, 25, of Upper Sandusky, was driving west on County Highway 42 in a Jeep and he failed to yield to an SUV being driven by Mary Reinhart, 73, of Upper Sandusky, who was driving north on County Highway 107.

The impact sent both vehicles off the northwest corner of the intersection and into a yard.

Mary Reinhart and a passenger, Dale Reinhart, 76, of Upper Sandusky, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Gage Layton and a passenger were both taken to Wyandot Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Gage was later flown to another hospital by an emergency helicopter.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.