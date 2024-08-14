2 Life-Flighted From Scene Of Motorcycle Crash

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury motorcycle crash that occurred on August 13, 2024, at approximately 11:06 P.M. at the intersection of Mason Road and State Route 269 in Margaretta Township, Erie County.

Micah L. Plemens, age 29, of Tiffin, Ohio was operating a 2008 Harley-Davidson. Trinity R. Robinson, age 30, of Republic, Ohio, was the passenger of the motorcycle. Mr. Plemens was driving westbound on Mason Rd east of SR 269. Mr. Plemens failed to maintain control while approaching the intersection, overturned, traveled through the intersection of Mason and SR 269 and struck a barbed wire fence before coming to rest.

The driver and passenger were both ejected from the motorcycle and both were not wearing a helmet. Both the driver and passenger sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and were both taken by Life Flight to St. Vincent Medical Center.

Alcohol and drug use are unknown and no charges have been filed at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Margaretta Twp Fire & EMS, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and Sandusky Towing.