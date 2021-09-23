2 Seriously Injured In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says two people were seriously injured in a crash in Eagle Township early Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says Austin Tate, 32, of Jenera, was southbound on County Road 9 near County Road 37 in an SUV when he failed to maintain control and went off the side of the road.

His vehicle struck an embankment and a utility pole and overturned before coming to rest upright in a corn field.

Tate was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger, Darren Sadler, 30, of Rawson, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to BVH with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office said both men were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.