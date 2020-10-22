2 Teens Injured In Findlay Crash

Two Findlay teenagers were injured when their car went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened on South River Road, between Broad Avenue and Interstate 75, at around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The Findlay Police Department says Julien Carlin, 18, was driving west on South River Road when he went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Carlin, and a passenger, Halie Bowen, 17, were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for possible injuries.

Carlin was issued a citation for the crash.