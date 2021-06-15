2-Vehicle Injury Crash In Hancock County

A two-vehicle crash involving a driver with a learner’s permit sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened just southwest of Findlay, at the intersection of County Road 313 and County Road 9 in Liberty Township at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Elydia Mars, 15, of Findlay, was driving southbound on County Road 9 and failed to yield at the stop sign at County Road 313.

Her car then struck an SUV that was traveling westbound on County Road 313 being driven by Rhoda Sayre, 45, of Findlay.

Rhoda was injured in the crash and taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS.

Elydia was issued a citation for a right of way violation.

The sheriff’s office said Elydia has a learner’s permit and had an adult in the car with her.