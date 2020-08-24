200+ OSU Students Suspended For COVID Violations

More than 200 Ohio State University students have been issued an interim suspension for hosting or attending large parties, which violates the school’s COVID-19 ban on gatherings of more than ten people.

The suspensions were issued to 228 students on-and-off campus between Wednesday and Saturday.

Some of the students have already been “cleared,” and have been allowed to return to campus.

Last week, the university announced that students who didn’t follow social distancing and other safety guidelines would face disciplinary action.