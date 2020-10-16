2,000+ New COVID Cases For Third Day In A Row In Ohio

Hancock County health officials updated the county’s coronavirus numbers on Friday.

The Friday numbers from Hancock Public Health show that there have been a total of 951 cases since the pandemic started and that 115 cases are active.

Total deaths now stand at 19, an increase of one from Wednesday.

Hancock County health officials say 283 tests are pending, and say that number is that high because of the good turnout at the testing event at the Marion Township House (pictured) on State Route 568 on Wednesday.

For the third day in a row, the number of new single-day COVID-19 cases in Ohio has surpassed 2,000.

Health officials say 2,148 cases were reported statewide on Friday

That brings the statewide totals since the pandemic began to nearly 178,000 cases and 5,054 deaths.

Both Hancock and Putnam Counties are considered a “high incidence” county.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.