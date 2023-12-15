2024 Ohio Fair Schedule Released

The summer fair schedule for next year has been released.

There are 94 county and independent fairs slated for Ohio in 2024.

The first county fair of 2024 is in Paulding County beginning on June 8th.

The Putnam County Fair is always one of the earliest fairs and will be held June 24-29 in Ottawa.

The Hancock County Fair will be held August 27-September 2nd in Findlay, as the sign above says, “always Labor Day weekend.”

The fair season will end in Fairfield County on October 12th.