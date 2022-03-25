3 Arrested After Drug Task Force Searches Findlay Residence

A drug task force says three people were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a Findlay house.

On Thursday night, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force with the assistance of the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 205 West Hardin Street.

The task force says a search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 18.5 grams of Fentanyl, a .38 caliber revolver, ammunition and more than $5,700 in cash.

Drug paraphernalia and other items indicative of drug trafficking were also seized.

Authorities say two people who live at the address, Darious Pullom, 30, and Kimberly Wise, 32, were arrested on charges of having weapons while under disability.

Additionally, another individual, Andrew Twinning, was arrested for drug possession.

The three were booked at the Hancock County Jail.

Additional criminal charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.