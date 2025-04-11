3 Arrested By Drug Task Force In Findlay

(From the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit)

On 04/10/25 at approx. 1600hrs the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force assisted by the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a narcotic search warrant at 312 Lester Ave Findlay OH.

The search of the residence yielded suspected methamphetamine, suspected Crack Cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Multiple items indicative of drug trafficking were located.

As a result of the search the following people were arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:

Brianne Settlemire (age 37)

312 Lester Ave

Findlay, Ohio

Charge: Permitting Drug Abuse F5.

Jeremiah Meeks (age (44)

312 Lester Ave

Findlay, Ohio

Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine F3, Possession of Crack Cocaine F5

Shela Long (age 35)

501 W. Tiffin St

Fostoria, Ohio

Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M4

Additional charges of drug trafficking, and possession of drugs are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.