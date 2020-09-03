3 Arrested In Findlay Drug Investigation

Three people were arrested after a Findlay house was searched as part of a drug investigation.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force and Findlay Police Department executed a search warrant at 248 Monroe Avenue around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the search revealed a large amount of fentanyl, prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and items indicative of drug trafficking.

Arrested were Cedric D. Slough, 22, Tyler M. Courtney, 22, and Ariel M. Miller.

Each is facing a charge of possession of fentanyl, a 2nd degree felony, and authorities say additional charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.