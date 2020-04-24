3 Buckeyes Taken In First Round Of Virtual NFL Draft

Three former Buckeyes are heading to the pros after being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft which was held virtually Thursday night.

Chase Young went at number two to Washington, Jeff Okudah at number three to Detroit, and Damon Arnette at number 19 to Las Vegas.

With the three selections, Ohio State has sent 84 players to the NFL in the first round, setting the record for the college football program with the most all-time first-round picks.

Ohio State also made history as the only school to have had three players taken in the top three slots of a draft with Young and Okudah this year and Orlando Pace and Shawn Springs back in 1997.

(picture courtesy of Columbus Wired)