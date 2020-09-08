3 Charged In Connection With Cleveland Officer’s Murder

Three teenagers have been charged in the killing of an undercover Cleveland police detective.

18-year-old David McDaniel, Jr. is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, while a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old face the same charges in juvenile court.

Detective James Skernivitz was gunned down Thursday night while sitting in an unmarked squad car with a drug informant, who was also killed.

Prosecutors say they were shot during a botched robbery attempt.

Governor DeWine offered his condolences during his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, saying Skernivitz spent more than two decades in law enforcement protecting the people of Ohio.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.