3 Injured, 1 Flown From Scene Of Hancock County Crash

Three people were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle crash a little northwest of Findlay.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 139 and Township Road 95 in Liberty Township at around 11 o’clock Friday morning.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says David Katz, 41, of McComb, was driving west on Township Road 95 in a Toyota Scion when he failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a Ford Fusion that was northbound on County Road 139 and being driven by Keyon Camden, 24, of Bradner.

The vehicles came to rest a little north of the intersection.

Katz was flown by a medical helicopter to a Toledo hospital in critical condition.

A passenger in the Katz vehicle, Kristie Tucker, 43, of McComb, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Camden was taken to BVH by private vehicle with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.