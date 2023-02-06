3 Injured In Crash, Others Flee Scene

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol was a factor in a crash that sent three people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 9:30 Sunday night at the intersection of U.S. 224 and State Route 66 in southwest Putnam County a little west of Ottoville.

The sheriff’s office says a Nissan hatchback was traveling south on State Route 66 when it failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and collided with a Kia SUV that was eastbound on U.S. 224 being driven by Danney Trewyn, 66, of Ottawa.

Trewyn and two passengers in his vehicle were injured and taken to a hospital in Lima.

The sheriff’s office said the occupants of the Nissan fled the scene after the crash and had not been located at the time of the news release.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.