3 Injured In Crash Outside Arcadia

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash a little west of Arcadia.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County Road 216 and Township Road 243 in Cass Township.

The sheriff’s office says Kevin Bibbs Jr., 28, of Fostoria, was northbound on Township Road 243 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and his car was hit by a truck that was westbound on County Road 216.

Both vehicles came to rest on the northwest corner of the intersection with Bibbs’ car pinned against a utility pole.

Bibbs and a passenger, Chloe Decker, 24, of Findlay, were extricated by Washington Township firefighters using the jaws of life and were lifeflighted to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

The driver of the truck, Christopher Knisely, 65, of Fostoria, was taken by ambulance to Fostoria Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.