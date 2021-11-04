3 Injured In Findlay Crash

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Findlay.

The crash happened at 1:50 Thursday afternoon in the 1400 block of East Melrose Avenue.

The Findlay Police Department says Hope Babb, 23, of Findlay, was driving east and crashed into the right rear of an SUV that was stopped and waiting to make a left turn into the Crawford Station Apartments.

Her car then continued over the curb and into a field on the south side of the road.

Babb was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for non life-threatening injuries, as were two people in the SUV, Teresa Rapier, 43, of Harrod, and Paul Rapier, 46.

Babb was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Mac and Bob’s Towing.