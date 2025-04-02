3 Injured In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says three people were transported from the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at around 8:10 Wednesday morning on State Route 568 near Township Road 253.

The sheriff’s office said Austin Carol-Ritter, 21, of Carey, was westbound on State Route 568 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck an eastbound vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Austin, along with the people in the second vehicle, Samuel and Denise Cole, of Findlay, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for suspected injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.