3 Injured In Hancock County Crash

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash northwest of Arcadia.

The crash happened at around 1:30 Friday afternoon at the intersection of Township Road 243 and County Road 109.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Searles, 75, was southbound on 243 when he came to a stop at the intersection with 109.

He then pulled into the path of a vehicle eastbound on 109 being driven by Shawn M. Butler, 35.

Butler’s vehicle struck the side of Searles’ vehicle and both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Brian Searles, and a passenger Lani Searles, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Butler was taken to Fostoria Community Hospital.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene and a stop sign had to be replaced.

The sheriff’s office says Mr. Searles was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.